Disney's Encanto (2021, D: Howard/Bush/Castro Smith) V: Stephanie Beatriz, music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Quote:

You’re invited into the exceptional, fantastical and magical Casa Madrigal. Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Encanto now! See the movie this November.



Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto,” is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family. “Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” says Beatriz. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.