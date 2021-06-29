DVD Talk Forum

Most entertaining message movie?

Most entertaining message movie?
There are so many movies that either outright or slyly promotes some sort of social commentary. So which tells some kind of a life lesson, but still very highly entertaining. This is of course ruling out the auto-bios and stuff that really mean to in a serious way.

my pick:
Shaun of the DeadI know it lifts so much from Dawn of the Dead (1978), I think this one really slyly does it and very uniquely and of course hysterically, but more effective imo than Dawn. Which of course is one of favs of all time.

very close second:
In The Heightsfor reasons see dedicated thread. I have yet to get enough of it.
