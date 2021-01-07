Which actor do you think does the most for Hollywood and society?
Which actor do you think does the most for Hollywood and society?
So I came across this article…Forbes’ most generous celebrities.
I never would have thought who was #1. Who used to be and kinda still is my crush as Hollywood actresses go, even though not around much anymore. Still looks great! But, I do think outdated list.
my picks (or at least who I think is most), though going only by some interviews. But, doing for Hollywood, I would go with Robert De Niro and Robert Redford bc of their respective film festivals (Tribeca and Sundance, respectively) and bringing light to movies and filmmakers that might not have been made/seen or come to wider attention without them. And when they do a talk show, more so De Niro, Redford pretty rare, they talk about the festival and not themselves. I think that’s great they take the time to help unseen Hollywood up and comers or at least tries. I mean what do they care? They hate attention, the both of them and they have nothing more to prove in their careers. Really worked themselves up and true success stories. Now, they give to others in industry bc they can, want to, and really do care and want great ideas of all things
But, for society, the stuff that the new Brat Pack are doing is amazing.
Matt Damon with the water thing (think Ben does with him) always amazes me and I think fracking he’s talked about for real or was that just for movie Promised Land. But, also Clooney, Pitt, even Don Cheadle do a lot for our and much more underprivileged nations. Angelina Jolie too. Isn’t she an actual ambassador to or of something?
But, I think the one in my mind, the one that did a lot before any of them was Paul Newman. He never got a dime for his products (I know others don’t either). And, there are so many and they are good. I’ve had sauce, popcorn, peanut butter, I know others and all, all proceeds have gone to his passion projects and charities I mean of course it still does. Even after his death. He did so much with that brand.
who’s your pick for most generous to Hollywood and most generous to society or part of society that has the biggest impact?
Re: Which actor do you think does the most for Hollywood and society?
Jamie Gertz is married to the billionaire who owns the Washington Wizards. He's worth $5B.
Re: Which actor do you think does the most for Hollywood and society?
Good for her. Still contributes and does a lot.
Re: Which actor do you think does the most for Hollywood and society?
He's gone now, but the answer should be pretty obvious : Paul Newman and his foundation has donated over $570M to charity. He started a company that became a huge success in the retail food industry and donated ALL PROCEEDS to charity. We will never see that level of charity from a celebrity again.
