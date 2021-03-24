DVD Talk Forum

Old 03-24-21, 04:35 PM
  #1  
chenchukon
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 35
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Dumbo II
I saw on the Fandom Site that on November 1st, 2021 a sequel to the 1941 Dumbo Movie is going to be released. WOW after 80 years they decided to go ahead and make a sequel to one of the Walt Disney Classics! Yoo-hoo it's coming alive again.
chenchukon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-24-21, 06:13 PM
  #2  
Obi-Wan Jabroni
 
Obi-Wan Jabroni's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 11,293
Received 107 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Dumbo II
I don't believe that to be true, it's 8 months away and there's nothing about it online.
Obi-Wan Jabroni is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-24-21, 06:15 PM
  #3  
dex14
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,719
Likes: 0
Received 924 Likes on 624 Posts
Re: Dumbo II
It will be starring the CB Bears.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
