Ghost of Tsushima (D: Stahelski)
Sony And PlayStation Productions Developing Ghost of Tsushima Movie With John Wicks Chad Stahelski Directing https://t.co/IcULRHe0LL pic.twitter.com/emnstFB1oV— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 25, 2021
Based on a Playstation video game
