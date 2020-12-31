Best Films of All-Time?
#1
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,170
Received 135 Likes on 94 Posts
Best Films of All-Time?
I've been using this year to go back and watch a lot of classics that I've missed. I'm curious what everyone would put as their best films of all time (not your favorite), from what they've seen. Ranked/unranked, single best of each genre/12 (or however many, just hopefully not like, 50) best overall, by country, however you want to organize them.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off