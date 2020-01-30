DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Fatman (D: Nelms Brothers) S: Walton Goggins, Mel Gibson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Fatman (D: Nelms Brothers) S: Walton Goggins, Mel Gibson

   
Old 01-30-20, 09:12 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,493
Received 65 Likes on 52 Posts
Fatman (D: Nelms Brothers) S: Walton Goggins, Mel Gibson
EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins has been cast as a lead in Fatman, the dark action comedy that stars Mel Gibson, who is playing Santa Claus. The casting reunites Goggins again with Rough House Pictures, which produced HBOs Vice Principals, produces the current The Righteous Gemstones, and which is producing Fatman.

The film, originally launched at the Cannes market last spring, has also added Todd Courtney of Mammoth Entertainment to the producing team, with Mammoth now set to finance alongside Ingenious Media. The Nelms Brothers (Small Town Crime) are directing based on their original screenplay. Production is underway in Canada.

Fatman centers on a neglected and precocious 12-year-old who hires an unorthodox hitman to kill Santa Claus after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. Goggins will star as Skinnyman, the eccentric, sharp-shooting hitman who works at a toy store.

Brandon James of Rough House, Fortitudes Nadine de Barros, Michelle Lang and Skywolfs Lisa Wolofsky are also producing along with Robert Menzies. Fortitude will continue to sell the project to buyers internationally next month at the European Film Market in Berlin. CAA is repping domestic rights.

Rough House partners Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill are executive producers with Ingenious Peter Touche and Sam Allwinton.
https://deadline.com/2020/01/walton-...ing-1202844207
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Man From Toronto (D: Patrick Hughes) S: Jason Statham, Kevin Hart

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.