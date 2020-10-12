Rebecca Ferguson
I really liked her in Doctor Sleep, then I read she was that singer in The Greatest Showman (I didn't like her as much then but may have just been the role and she looks better as a brunette). Anybody have some movie recommendations in which she has sizeable roles, especially villainy roles? Thanks!
So damn gorgeous. She was amazingly gorgeous in Greatest Showman, but her character was, as you say, a turnoff (historically inaccurate, I read).
Shes also memorable in Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and, at a young age, the White Princess TV series. Life is worth watching as well.
