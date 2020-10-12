DVD Talk Forum

Rebecca Ferguson

Old 12-10-20, 02:45 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,477
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Rebecca Ferguson
I really liked her in Doctor Sleep, then I read she was that singer in The Greatest Showman (I didn't like her as much then but may have just been the role and she looks better as a brunette). Anybody have some movie recommendations in which she has sizeable roles, especially villainy roles? Thanks!
Old 12-10-20, 04:12 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,232
Received 103 Likes on 85 Posts
Re: Rebecca Ferguson
So damn gorgeous. She was amazingly gorgeous in Greatest Showman, but her character was, as you say, a turnoff (historically inaccurate, I read).

Shes also memorable in Mission Impossible Rogue Nation and, at a young age, the White Princess TV series. Life is worth watching as well.
