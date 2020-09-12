DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?

   
Old 12-09-20, 10:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,881
Received 27 Likes on 22 Posts
"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
"The Apartment" was listed as one of the best Christmas movies of all-time on Rotten Tomatoes. I had never seen it before and watched it for the first time tonight. Great film, clever dialogue. It's a little too dark to be considered "a Christmas movie" IMO. And it was kind of edgy too for it's time. Jack Lemmon's married male co-workers using him and his apartment to hook up with women. A lot of partying going on too (in the office, bars, etc). There were very few scenes where someone wasn't holding a cocktail. I did a little research after watching it and didn't realize many considered it to be such a holiday classic. What are your thoughts?

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-e...-a8086416.html

https://www.theguardian.com/film/fil...-the-apartment

https://lwlies.com/articles/the-apar...ristmas-movie/

A Shroud of Thoughts: Why The Apartment (1960) is a Christmas Movie

https://www.thedailybeast.com/billy-...-holiday-movie

Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 10:51 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,426
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
Re: "The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
Never considered it a holiday a movie.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Daytripper (12-09-20)
Old 12-09-20, 11:04 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 822
Received 31 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: "The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
"The Man Who Came To Dinner" is my personal favorite holiday movie.
ddrknghtrtns is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Daytripper (12-09-20)
Old 12-09-20, 11:24 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,881
Received 27 Likes on 22 Posts
Re: "The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
Originally Posted by ddrknghtrtns View Post
"The Man Who Came To Dinner" is my personal favorite holiday movie.
Damn. That's two older movies in a row I haven't seen. Will watch that soon!
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-09-20, 11:39 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 11,474
Received 174 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: "The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
The Thin Man is a great Christmas movie.
TheBigDave is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.