"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?

"The Apartment" was listed as one of the best Christmas movies of all-time on Rotten Tomatoes. I had never seen it before and watched it for the first time tonight. Great film, clever dialogue. It's a little too dark to be considered "a Christmas movie" IMO. And it was kind of edgy too for it's time. Jack Lemmon's married male co-workers using him and his apartment to hook up with women. A lot of partying going on too (in the office, bars, etc). There were very few scenes where someone wasn't holding a cocktail.I did a little research after watching it and didn't realize many considered it to be such a holiday classic. What are your thoughts?