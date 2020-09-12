"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
"The Apartment" (1960) - the greatest Christmas film of all-time?
"The Apartment" was listed as one of the best Christmas movies of all-time on Rotten Tomatoes. I had never seen it before and watched it for the first time tonight. Great film, clever dialogue. It's a little too dark to be considered "a Christmas movie" IMO. And it was kind of edgy too for it's time. Jack Lemmon's married male co-workers using him and his apartment to hook up with women. A lot of partying going on too (in the office, bars, etc). There were very few scenes where someone wasn't holding a cocktail. I did a little research after watching it and didn't realize many considered it to be such a holiday classic. What are your thoughts?
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-e...-a8086416.html
https://www.theguardian.com/film/fil...-the-apartment
https://lwlies.com/articles/the-apar...ristmas-movie/
A Shroud of Thoughts: Why The Apartment (1960) is a Christmas Movie
https://www.thedailybeast.com/billy-...-holiday-movie
