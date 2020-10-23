Quote:

When a virus threatens to turn the now earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley must lead a team of elite mercenaries on a mission to the alien world in order to save what's left of humanity.



Starring Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard and Rhona Mitra

Directed by Liam O'Donnell







Several years have now passed since other-worldly blue lights first descended from the skies as the alien invasion of Earth began.The once-killer extraterrestrials known as ‘Pilots’ have had their biology altered so they can now peacefully coexist with humans on a ravaged future-Earth. When a lethal new alien virus emerges, military commander General Radford (Alexander Siddig) warns that without action the Pilots will revert to their unstoppable, human-hunting form. To save Earth, super-powered human-alien hybrid Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) leads a team of elite soldiers on a deadly mission beyond the far reaches of space to the alien planet known as Cobalt 1. This time, to save our world, we must invade theirs.



Skylin3s is once again directed by American filmmaker Liam O'Donnell, a producer/screenwriter (who co-wrote the original Skyline) and a former VFX consultant for Hydraulx, who first made his debut with the previous sequel Beyond Skyline; this is the third film he has directed along with Portals. The screenplay is also written by Liam O'Donnell, based on characters created by Joshua Cordes. The film is premiering at the FrightFest Film Festival (online) this month. Vertical will then debut Skylin3s on VOD on December 18th.