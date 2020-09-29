Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
As I recall
Back in the 1990s Micheal Biehn had mustaches he grew for Abyss and Tombstone. Plus I think Biehn still had the handlebar mustache for awhile but noone gave him grief over that.
Re: Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
Why are we talking about this now? Is he refusing to shave it for Justice League reshoots again?
Re: Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
Welcome to 2018.
WTF are you on about?
This is as senseless as that 13 year old movie thread.
Why can Danny Trejo get picked on and not Cavill?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-mustache.html
