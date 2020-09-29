DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it

   
Old 09-29-20, 06:59 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 807
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
As I recall

Back in the 1990s Micheal Biehn had mustaches he grew for Abyss and Tombstone. Plus I think Biehn still had the handlebar mustache for awhile but noone gave him grief over that.
urrutiap is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 07:16 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Obi-Wan Jabroni's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 11,003
Received 28 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
Why are we talking about this now? Is he refusing to shave it for Justice League reshoots again?
Obi-Wan Jabroni is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
TGM (09-29-20)
Old 09-29-20, 07:16 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,314
Likes: 0
Received 357 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
Welcome to 2018.

WTF are you on about?
This is as senseless as that 13 year old movie thread.

Why can Danny Trejo get picked on and not Cavill?
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...-mustache.html
Last edited by dex14; 09-29-20 at 07:22 PM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-29-20, 07:25 PM
  #4  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 15,997
Received 42 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: Henry Cavill getting picked on because of the mustache. Hollywood get over it
Originally Posted by Obi-Wan Jabroni View Post
Why are we talking about this now? Is he refusing to shave it for Justice League reshoots again?
my God, could you imagine?
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.