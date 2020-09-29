DVD Talk Forum

A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise

A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise

   
A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
I've known about it for years, but first saw it last year, and again a few days ago. Like a lot of people (and contemporary audiences), I thought it would be some random movie with crappy acting as a means of showing off the music, but after my recent rewatch, it's now one of my favorites, just for the fun energy it brings.It brings a fresh perspective to me of the band - I know of the Beatles through their music, interviews, and for Paul and Ringo, their current media appearances. But I really didn't see them "as themselves" or even "acting" during their peak, until this movie. You still see their personalities come through: John is the asshole, Paul is mischievous but not too crazy, Ringo insecure and looking for his identity, George is a troublemaker but still also figuring things out.
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
Oh man, I thought this was going to be an announcement of a remake starring some K-Pop group.
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
I own this but its on VHS and I havent seen it in a while. It was one of the last new release VHS releases I received as a birthday gift from my parents. Never upgraded it.
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
I own this but its on VHS and I havent seen it in a while. It was one of the last new release VHS releases I received as a birthday gift from my parents. Never upgraded it.
Its streaming on Criterion if you have that.
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
The Criterion disc is one of my most watched. I am a huge Beatles freak and wish Criterion could get ahold of Help!, Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine.
