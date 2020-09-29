A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
I've known about it for years, but first saw it last year, and again a few days ago. Like a lot of people (and contemporary audiences), I thought it would be some random movie with crappy acting as a means of showing off the music, but after my recent rewatch, it's now one of my favorites, just for the fun energy it brings.It brings a fresh perspective to me of the band - I know of the Beatles through their music, interviews, and for Paul and Ringo, their current media appearances. But I really didn't see them "as themselves" or even "acting" during their peak, until this movie. You still see their personalities come through: John is the asshole, Paul is mischievous but not too crazy, Ringo insecure and looking for his identity, George is a troublemaker but still also figuring things out.
#3
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
I own this but its on VHS and I havent seen it in a while. It was one of the last new release VHS releases I received as a birthday gift from my parents. Never upgraded it.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise
The Criterion disc is one of my most watched. I am a huge Beatles freak and wish Criterion could get ahold of Help!, Magical Mystery Tour and Yellow Submarine.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off