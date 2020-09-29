A Hard Day's Night - damn this was a surprise

I've known about it for years, but first saw it last year, and again a few days ago. Like a lot of people (and contemporary audiences), I thought it would be some random movie with crappy acting as a means of showing off the music, but after my recent rewatch, it's now one of my favorites, just for the fun energy it brings.It brings a fresh perspective to me of the band - I know of the Beatles through their music, interviews, and for Paul and Ringo, their current media appearances. But I really didn't see them "as themselves" or even "acting" during their peak, until this movie. You still see their personalities come through: John is the asshole, Paul is mischievous but not too crazy, Ringo insecure and looking for his identity, George is a troublemaker but still also figuring things out.