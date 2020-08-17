DVD Talk Forum

Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache

Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache

   
08-17-20, 10:48 AM
Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
So when did he start having that mustache of his movie in a movie?

In Anaconda when he was younger he didnt have that mustache.

Even in From Dusk Til Dawn he didnt have the mustache but he was in pretty good shape at the time.

So what other movie back then did he start having that stupid mustache?
08-17-20, 10:54 AM
Re: Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
Now here’s some movie talk worthy of Sight & Sound.
08-17-20, 10:59 AM
Re: Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
I think u just want punched in the face.
08-17-20, 11:08 AM
Re: Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
He always had the mustache on and off throughout his entire career. Also, he's almost 80, so who gives a fuck?
08-17-20, 11:25 AM
Re: Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
This, the Viggo Mortense thread -- I am eager to see what the OP has up his sleeve next!
08-17-20, 11:38 AM
Re: Danny Trejo and his stupid mustache
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
So when did he start having that mustache of his movie in a movie?
1999
No mustache in hos 1998 movies. Mustache in a 1999 movie. Just about every movie after 2000. So 1999 is the answer.
