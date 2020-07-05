Best Date/Couples Movie ?
Best Date/Couples Movie ?
You have a girl (or guy) round your place, 2nd, 3rd or 4th date. You want to put on a movie to watch which will help take your relationship to the next level (not necessarily sex). What do you put on ?
Over the years, back in the day, my go to movies were Grease and Dirty Dancing with a bit of Pretty Woman thrown in
