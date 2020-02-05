DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?

   
Old 05-02-20, 07:57 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 39,348
Received 38 Likes on 33 Posts
Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
The remake of Chips. Im just watching in horror how it shits and looks nothing like old series. Just terrible. I havent seen an episode in many years, but still remember theme music by heart. This is terribly unfun and nothing to do with old (cameos excluded) or even if had nothing to do, just a terrible movie and players who are usually likable, especially Pena and DOnofrio. Not a laugh, cool scene, piece of dialogue. Terrible. More to come...

What movies that came out theatrically just have nothing at all of value to add to cinema?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-02-20, 08:26 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,321
Received 52 Likes on 44 Posts
Re: Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
Hoo boy, this will be a fun thread.
E Unit is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-02-20, 08:32 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 21,964
Received 6 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
There are plenty that end up VOD. Not sure I ever saw a theatrical movie I really hated.
Troy Stiffler is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.