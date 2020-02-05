Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?

The remake of Chips. Im just watching in horror how it shits and looks nothing like old series. Just terrible. I havent seen an episode in many years, but still remember theme music by heart. This is terribly unfun and nothing to do with old (cameos excluded) or even if had nothing to do, just a terrible movie and players who are usually likable, especially Pena and DOnofrio. Not a laugh, cool scene, piece of dialogue. Terrible. More to come...



What movies that came out theatrically just have nothing at all of value to add to cinema?