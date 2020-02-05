Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
The remake of Chips. Im just watching in horror how it shits and looks nothing like old series. Just terrible. I havent seen an episode in many years, but still remember theme music by heart. This is terribly unfun and nothing to do with old (cameos excluded) or even if had nothing to do, just a terrible movie and players who are usually likable, especially Pena and DOnofrio. Not a laugh, cool scene, piece of dialogue. Terrible. More to come...
What movies that came out theatrically just have nothing at all of value to add to cinema?
What movies that came out theatrically just have nothing at all of value to add to cinema?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Theatrical movies that are so bad, they have no redeeming qualities at all?
There are plenty that end up VOD. Not sure I ever saw a theatrical movie I really hated.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off