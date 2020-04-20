Fatale (2020) -- S: Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter
Fatale (2020) -- S: Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter
1st teaser: It's very quick. No full trailer yet.
In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand.
I actually saw this movie last October at a test screening. I can't say much because I signed an NDA and the movie hasn't come out yet. But the style of this movie is very similar to one of those Screen Gems thrillers with a mostly black cast. This one will definitely be R rated.
