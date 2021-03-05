Monster (2021, D: Mandler) S: Harrison Jr., Ehle, Wright, Hudson, Washington, Nelson

Quote:

Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.



Also starring Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir 'Nas' Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.