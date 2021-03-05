Monster (2021, D: Mandler) S: Harrison Jr., Ehle, Wright, Hudson, Washington, Nelson
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,142
Likes: 0
Received 1,032 Likes on 700 Posts
Monster (2021, D: Mandler) S: Harrison Jr., Ehle, Wright, Hudson, Washington, Nelson
Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.
Also starring Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir 'Nas' Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.
Also starring Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir 'Nas' Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/monster_2021
#3
Re: Monster (2021, D: Mandler) S: Harrison Jr., Ehle, Wright, Hudson, Washington, Nelson
Or even just movies called Monster.
I remain amused Wes Craven's Scream was deemed too similar a title to some Peter Weller Screamers that the MPAA fined the studio, yet we have Crash and Crash.
I remain amused Wes Craven's Scream was deemed too similar a title to some Peter Weller Screamers that the MPAA fined the studio, yet we have Crash and Crash.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off