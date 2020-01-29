DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which format do you prefer in the theatre if the film is available in it?
IMAX
0
0%
Dolby
4
100.00%
Either is fine. No big difference for me
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

IMAX or Dolby?

   
IMAX or Dolby?
Which format do you prefer for movies that are available in either format.

Obviously if you don't go to the movies, then this question is absolutely meaningless to you.

I personally prefer Dolby. Plus, I believe that IMAX showings at my AMCs and probably other theatres don't have recliner seats.
Re: IMAX or Dolby?
Dolby Cinema unless the film was shot in IMAX or has shifting ratios.
Re: IMAX or Dolby?
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Dolby Cinema unless the film was shot in IMAX or has shifting ratios.
This. Reclining seats FTW.
Re: IMAX or Dolby?
Originally Posted by Why So Blu? View Post
Dolby Cinema unless the film was shot in IMAX or has shifting ratios.
One and done, right here.
