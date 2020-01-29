View Poll Results: Which format do you prefer in the theatre if the film is available in it?
IMAX
0
0%
Dolby
100.00%
Either is fine. No big difference for me
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
IMAX or Dolby?
DVD Talk Godfather
IMAX or Dolby?
Which format do you prefer for movies that are available in either format.
Obviously if you don't go to the movies, then this question is absolutely meaningless to you.
I personally prefer Dolby. Plus, I believe that IMAX showings at my AMCs and probably other theatres don't have recliner seats.
