Silent Hill and Fatal Frame (202?) D: Christophe Gans
Gans finally returns to Silent Hill!
A new Silent Hill movie has been announced alongside a new Fatal Frame movie. Word of the movies comes way of director Christophe Gans, who casually revealed as much during a recent interview with French outlet Allocine. According to the director, the former will be set in a small American town ruled over by Puritanism. Meanwhile, the latter will take place in Japan in an attempt to capture its Japanese haunted house setting.
"I have two horror film projects with Victor Hadida," said Gans. "I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero (Fatal Frame) The film will take place in Japan. I especially don’t want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we’re also working on a new Silent Hill. The project will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a new one."
"I have two horror film projects with Victor Hadida," said Gans. "I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero (Fatal Frame) The film will take place in Japan. I especially don't want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we're also working on a new Silent Hill. The project will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism. I think it's time to make a new one."
Re: Silent Hill and Fatal Frame (202?) D: Christophe Gans
Another Christophe Gans Silent Hill movie should’ve happened years ago. I really hope this happens.
