Fun City Editions Blu-ray releases
Fun City Editions Blu-ray releases
I was about to post in the Vinegar Syndrome thread when I realized this label is on their own now (or at least not with OCN, anyway). I'm not sure how well their stuff sells compared to the previous arrangement, and I doubt we'll ever see them do decent sales, but they do have some interesting stuff slated for the months ahead, so I figured it might be worth having a dedicated thread.
https://www.funcityeditions.com/shop
BAD COMPANY (1972) comes out in August:
Canada's own aerobics-fest HEAVENLY BODIES (1984) follows in October:
And the Phoebe Cates skin-fest PARADISE (1982) another Canadian production, also comes out in October (trailer below is NSFW):
- Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with new artwork by Tom Ralston
- Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork
- Newly recorded audio commentary by Walter Chaw
- Booklet with new essay by Margaret Barton-Fumo (first pressing only)
- Radio spots
- Image gallery
- Theatrical trailer
- Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with vintage artwork
- Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork
- New video interview with star Cynthia Dale
- Newly recorded audio commentary by Millie De Chirico and Jeffrey Mixed
- Booklet with new essays by Margaret Barton-Fumo and Nathan Holmes (first pressing only)
- Image gallery
Contains several minutes of never-before-seen footage, as well as the chart-topping theme song sung by Phoebe Cates.
- Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with new artwork by Tom Ralston
- Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork
- Newly recorded audio commentary by Nathaniel Thompson
- Booklet with new essays by Margaret Barton-Fumo and Amanda Reyes (first pressing only)
- Radio spots
- Image gallery
- Theatrical trailers
- TV spot
- Isolated score track
- Theatrical mix audio
- Pre-release mix audio
