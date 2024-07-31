Fun City Editions Blu-ray releases

Quote: Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with new artwork by Tom Ralston



Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork



Newly recorded audio commentary by Walter Chaw



Booklet with new essay by Margaret Barton-Fumo (first pressing only)



Radio spots



Image gallery



Theatrical trailer



Quote: Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with vintage artwork



Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork



New video interview with star Cynthia Dale



Newly recorded audio commentary by Millie De Chirico and Jeffrey Mixed



Booklet with new essays by Margaret Barton-Fumo and Nathan Holmes (first pressing only)



Image gallery



Quote: ontains several minutes of never-before-seen footage, as well as the chart-topping theme song sung by Phoebe Cates. Limited edition, site exclusive slipcover with new artwork by Tom Ralston



Double-sided wrap with legacy artwork



Newly recorded audio commentary by Nathaniel Thompson



Booklet with new essays by Margaret Barton-Fumo and Amanda Reyes (first pressing only)



Radio spots



Image gallery



Theatrical trailers



TV spot



Isolated score track



Theatrical mix audio



Pre-release mix audio



I was about to post in the Vinegar Syndrome thread when I realized this label is on their own now (or at least not with OCN, anyway). I'm not sure how well their stuff sells compared to the previous arrangement, and I doubt we'll ever see them do decent sales, but they do have some interesting stuff slated for the months ahead, so I figured it might be worth having a dedicated thread.(1972) comes out in August:Canada's own aerobics-fest(1984) follows in October:And the Phoebe Cates skin-fest(1982) another Canadian production, also comes out in October (trailer below is):