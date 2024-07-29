New releases for the week of Monday, July 29th, 2024
New releases for the week of Monday, July 29th, 2024
- A Chinese Torture Chamber Story 1 & 2 (Limited Edition)
- Amanda and the Alien (Limited Edition)
- An Autumn's Tale (UK Import)
- Bastards (Limited Edition)
- Eight Eyes - Limited Edition
- Election (1999) - Paramount Presents 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (UK Import)
- Feed Me (Limited Edition)
- Glengarry Glen Ross (Limited Edition UK Import)
- I Saw the TV Glow
- Immortal Story (UK Import)
- Interrogation - Limited Edition
- IntrÃ©pidos Punks / Vengeance of the Punks (Limited Edition)
- Last Embrace - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
New releases for the week of Monday, July 29th, 2024
- Mississippi Mermaid (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Night Caller (Limited Edition)
- Night of the Big Heat (UK Import)
- Nintendo Quest: The Most Unofficial and Unauthorized Nintendo Documentary Ever! - Limited Edition
- Nuts! - Limited Edition
- Purple Rain - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook (UK Import)
- Reptilicus - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Limited Edition)
- Revenge of the Blood Beast (Limited Edition UK Import)
- Scooby-Doo and the Witchâs Ghost/Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (1999/2000) (Double Feature) - Warner Archive Collection
- She's Allergic to Cats - Limited Edition
- Skinned Alive (UK Import)
- The Bitter Ash (Limited Edition)
- The Houses of Doom
- The Landlord (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Arrow Video) (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Arrow Video) (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Nico Mastorakis Collection (Arrow Video) (Limited Edition UK Import)
- The Pleasure (UK Import)
New releases for the week of Monday, July 29th, 2024
- They Call Me Macho Woman! - Limited Edition
- Way Bad Stone - Limited Edition
