4K UHD disc problems
Lately I've been having issues with the following discs (all from the US):
The Batman (pixelates and locks up on chapter 5, forcing me to skip to chapter 7)
The Northman (audio dropouts and pixelated video on chapter four, during the high time chant/ritual just before the berzerker raid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (main menu no longer loads completely, with the background image being a pixelated mess or a black screen, and the disc pixelates/skips and drops audio on chapter 7 and I have to skip to chapter 8)
Hobbs & Shaw (as of today this disc no longer reads, despite showing no previous signs of issues)
Denis Villeneuve's Dune (started with a brief audio dropout during the opening voiceover just before the WB logo, has now graduated to being entirely unreadable)
These issues are the same on both my LG UBKM9 player and my Panasonic DP-UB820 player. Also, I looked under a bright light but find that there are no scratches, dirt, or smudges on the surface of the discs.
Anyone else have similar problems with any of their 4K UHD BDs?
