HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

11-22-22, 03:13 PM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,763
Received 1,285 Likes on 840 Posts
Dark Glasses (Dario Argento) - 2/14/23
Since I started threads for Severin's UHD releases of Four Flies on Grey Velvet and The Five Days, I figure I might as well do the same with his first new movie in a long while: Dark Glasses! Coming to Blu-ray on February 14th via Shudder/RLJE. What better way to ring in Valentine's Day than...well:



No Ultra HD release, but that's not surprising or (at least to my mind) disappointing.
