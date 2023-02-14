Dark Glasses (Dario Argento) - 2/14/23
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,763
Received 1,285 Likes on 840 Posts
Dark Glasses (Dario Argento) - 2/14/23
Since I started threads for Severin's UHD releases of Four Flies on Grey Velvet and The Five Days, I figure I might as well do the same with his first new movie in a long while: Dark Glasses! Coming to Blu-ray on February 14th via Shudder/RLJE. What better way to ring in Valentine's Day than...well:
No Ultra HD release, but that's not surprising or (at least to my mind) disappointing.
No Ultra HD release, but that's not surprising or (at least to my mind) disappointing.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off