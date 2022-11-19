DVD Talk Forum

Four Flies on Grey Velvet - UHD/BD; Severin Films

   
Four Flies on Grey Velvet - UHD/BD; Severin Films
In addition to The Five Days, Severin Films is releasing another Dario Argento film thats never gotten a proper DVD, Blu-ray, or Ultra HD release in the US till now. This is part of their Black Friday extravaganza.





**** BLACK FRIDAY TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT #8****

FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET (1972)

LIMITED EDITION WEBSTORE ONLY 4-DISC SET

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

This third feature from writer/director Dario Argento  the final film in his legendary Animal Trilogy  has long been the least-seen of his giallo classicsuntil now: When a rock drummer (Michael Brandon) accidentally kills a stranger, hell unlock a nightmare of blackmail, paranoia and grisly murder that climaxes with arguably the most visually impressive sequence in any of Argentos movies (Scream Magazine). Mimsy Farmer (AUTOPSY), Jean-Pierre Marielle (THE PERFUME OF YVONNE) and Bud Spencer (THE 5-MAN ARMY) co-star in this horror holy grail and one of the great works of post-modern dread ever (PopMatters) co-written by Luigi Cozzi and featuring a nerve-jangling score by Ennio Morricone, with both The Directors Cut and English Language Version now fully restored in 4K from the original 2-perf negative.

Special Features for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET:

Disc 1: UHD
  • Exclusive Slipcase
  • Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)
  • Italian Trailer
  • US Trailer
Disc 2: Feature Blu-ray
  • Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)
  • Lord Of The Flies  Interview With Co-Writer/Director Dario Argento
  • The Day Of The Flies  Interview With Co-Writer Luigi Cozzi
  • Italian Trailer
  • U.S. Trailer
Disc 3: Special Features Blu-ray
  • Have A Talk With God  Interview With Actor Bud Spencer
  • Please Mr. Postman  Interview With Actor Gildo Di Marco
  • Death In Slo-Mo  Interview With Assistant Cameraman Roberto Forges Davanzati
  • Time Flies  Interview With Production Manager Angelo Iacono
  • Dissecting Flies  Interview With Film Historian Antonio Tentori
  • Flies On The Wall  Interview With Alan Jones, Author Of Profondo Argento
Disc 4: Soundtrack CD - Original score by Ennio Morricone

Disc Specs for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET :
  • Aspect ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: Director's Cut: English Mono With Partial Italian Mono, Italian Mono / English Language Cut: English Mono, Italian Mono
  • Subtitles: English
  • Closed Captions: English SDH
  • Region: All
