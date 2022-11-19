Four Flies on Grey Velvet - UHD/BD; Severin Films

Quote:

FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET (1972)

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

This third feature from writer/director Dario Argento  the final film in his legendary Animal Trilogy  has long been the least-seen of his giallo classics until now: When a rock drummer (Michael Brandon) accidentally kills a stranger, hell unlock a nightmare of blackmail, paranoia and grisly murder that climaxes with arguably the most visually impressive sequence in any of Argentos movies (Scream Magazine). Mimsy Farmer (AUTOPSY), Jean-Pierre Marielle (THE PERFUME OF YVONNE) and Bud Spencer (THE 5-MAN ARMY) co-star in this horror holy grail and one of the great works of post-modern dread ever (PopMatters) co-written by Luigi Cozzi and featuring a nerve-jangling score by Ennio Morricone, with both The Directors Cut and English Language Version now fully restored in 4K from the original 2-perf negative.

Special Features for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET:

Disc 1: UHD

Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)

Italian Trailer

US Trailer

Disc 2: Feature Blu-ray

Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)

Lord Of The Flies  Interview With Co-Writer/Director Dario Argento

The Day Of The Flies  Interview With Co-Writer Luigi Cozzi

Italian Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Disc 3: Special Features Blu-ray

Have A Talk With God  Interview With Actor Bud Spencer

Please Mr. Postman  Interview With Actor Gildo Di Marco

Death In Slo-Mo  Interview With Assistant Cameraman Roberto Forges Davanzati

Time Flies  Interview With Production Manager Angelo Iacono

Dissecting Flies  Interview With Film Historian Antonio Tentori

Flies On The Wall  Interview With Alan Jones, Author Of Profondo Argento

Disc 4: Soundtrack CD - Original score by Ennio Morricone

Disc Specs for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET :