Four Flies on Grey Velvet - UHD/BD; Severin Films
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,740
Received 1,279 Likes on 835 Posts
Four Flies on Grey Velvet - UHD/BD; Severin Films
In addition to The Five Days, Severin Films is releasing another Dario Argento film thats never gotten a proper DVD, Blu-ray, or Ultra HD release in the US till now. This is part of their Black Friday extravaganza.
**** BLACK FRIDAY TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT #8****
FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET (1972)
LIMITED EDITION WEBSTORE ONLY 4-DISC SET
4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
This third feature from writer/director Dario Argento the final film in his legendary Animal Trilogy has long been the least-seen of his giallo classics until now: When a rock drummer (Michael Brandon) accidentally kills a stranger, hell unlock a nightmare of blackmail, paranoia and grisly murder that climaxes with arguably the most visually impressive sequence in any of Argentos movies (Scream Magazine). Mimsy Farmer (AUTOPSY), Jean-Pierre Marielle (THE PERFUME OF YVONNE) and Bud Spencer (THE 5-MAN ARMY) co-star in this horror holy grail and one of the great works of post-modern dread ever (PopMatters) co-written by Luigi Cozzi and featuring a nerve-jangling score by Ennio Morricone, with both The Directors Cut and English Language Version now fully restored in 4K from the original 2-perf negative.
Special Features for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET:
Disc 1: UHD
Disc Specs for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET :
FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET (1972)
LIMITED EDITION WEBSTORE ONLY 4-DISC SET
4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
This third feature from writer/director Dario Argento the final film in his legendary Animal Trilogy has long been the least-seen of his giallo classics until now: When a rock drummer (Michael Brandon) accidentally kills a stranger, hell unlock a nightmare of blackmail, paranoia and grisly murder that climaxes with arguably the most visually impressive sequence in any of Argentos movies (Scream Magazine). Mimsy Farmer (AUTOPSY), Jean-Pierre Marielle (THE PERFUME OF YVONNE) and Bud Spencer (THE 5-MAN ARMY) co-star in this horror holy grail and one of the great works of post-modern dread ever (PopMatters) co-written by Luigi Cozzi and featuring a nerve-jangling score by Ennio Morricone, with both The Directors Cut and English Language Version now fully restored in 4K from the original 2-perf negative.
Special Features for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET:
Disc 1: UHD
- Exclusive Slipcase
- Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)
- Italian Trailer
- US Trailer
- Audio Commentary With Mondo Digital's Nathaniel Thompson And Troy Howarth, Author Of So Deadly, So Perverse: Giallo-Style Films From Around the World (Director's Cut Only)
- Lord Of The Flies Interview With Co-Writer/Director Dario Argento
- The Day Of The Flies Interview With Co-Writer Luigi Cozzi
- Italian Trailer
- U.S. Trailer
- Have A Talk With God Interview With Actor Bud Spencer
- Please Mr. Postman Interview With Actor Gildo Di Marco
- Death In Slo-Mo Interview With Assistant Cameraman Roberto Forges Davanzati
- Time Flies Interview With Production Manager Angelo Iacono
- Dissecting Flies Interview With Film Historian Antonio Tentori
- Flies On The Wall Interview With Alan Jones, Author Of Profondo Argento
Disc Specs for FOUR FLIES ON GREY VELVET :
- Aspect ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Director's Cut: English Mono With Partial Italian Mono, Italian Mono / English Language Cut: English Mono, Italian Mono
- Subtitles: English
- Closed Captions: English SDH
- Region: All
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off