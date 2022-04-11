Dario Argentos The Five Days (UHD/BD; Severin Films)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,678
Received 1,260 Likes on 824 Posts
Dario Argentos The Five Days (UHD/BD; Severin Films)
Normally I would post an update like this in the Severin thread and/or the UHD announcement thread, but this little-seen Dario Argento film getting the 4K treatment struck me as threadworthy. I was 100% certain that this would be a Severin Black Friday title, but the UHD release is a surprise.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off