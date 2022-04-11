Dario Argentos The Five Days (UHD/BD; Severin Films)

Normally I would post an update like this in the Severin thread and/or the UHD announcement thread, but this little-seen Dario Argento film getting the 4K treatment struck me as threadworthy. I was 100% certain that this would be a Severin Black Friday title, but the UHD release is a surprise.