DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022

   
Old 09-22-22, 09:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,837
Received 105 Likes on 99 Posts
CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022
Special Features:

- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Kevin Smith, Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Austin Zajur

- The Clerks III Documentary (Blu-ray & 4K Exclusive)

- We're Not Even Supposed To Be Here Today: 3 Decades of Clerks Documentary (Blu-ray & 4K Exclusive)

- Deleted and Alternate Scenes

- Theatrical Trailer

https://screenrant.com/kevin-smith-c...lease-details/






Clerks III (Walmart Exclusive) (Blu-ray + Digital Copy) with Limited Edition Clerks III T-shirt
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Clerks-II...mpaign_id=9383
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-22-22, 09:04 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 7,837
Received 105 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022
Supposedly Best Buy will have a 4K UHD Steelbook.
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Halloween: The Complete Collection is coming to blu-ray

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.