CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022
Special Features:
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Kevin Smith, Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Austin Zajur
- The Clerks III Documentary (Blu-ray & 4K Exclusive)
- We're Not Even Supposed To Be Here Today: 3 Decades of Clerks Documentary (Blu-ray & 4K Exclusive)
- Deleted and Alternate Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
https://screenrant.com/kevin-smith-c...lease-details/
Clerks III (Walmart Exclusive) (Blu-ray + Digital Copy) with Limited Edition Clerks III T-shirt
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Clerks-II...mpaign_id=9383
Re: CLERKS III: Digital - October 14, 2022 / Blu-ray, DVD & On Demand - December 6, 2022
Supposedly Best Buy will have a 4K UHD Steelbook.
