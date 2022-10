The Imprint Films Blu-ray Thread

I figured it was time to start an Imprint Films thread. Imprint Films is a premium Blu-ray label from Via Vision Entertainment in Australia. Their Blu-ray releases are English-friendly and are usually region-free. You can buy them directly from the Via Vision shop or Oz retailers like JB Hi-Fi . Or you can get them at decent prices from importers like Amazon or the Alliance Entertainment family ( Deep Discount Blowitoutahere ).The mission statement of Imprint is "delivering a library of 'must have' films of long requested & previously unreleased classics in stunning High Definition. All first pressings of each release will have strictly limited-edition deluxe packaging along with new transfers, audio commentaries, exclusive bonus features & more."A lot of releases they do are the first time a film is available on Blu-ray worldwide, or the first time it has an English/Region A-friendly release. Some examples of major films getting their first Blu-ray release on Imprint:Hard Eight (1996)Lolita (1997)School Ties (1992)The Contender (2000)The Out-of-Towners (1970)Double Jeopardy (1999)The Apostle (1997)Most of their limited edition titles don't get reprinted once they sell out.