The Imprint Films Blu-ray Thread

   
10-19-22, 05:39 PM
The Imprint Films Blu-ray Thread
I figured it was time to start an Imprint Films thread.

Imprint Films is a premium Blu-ray label from Via Vision Entertainment in Australia. Their Blu-ray releases are English-friendly and are usually region-free. You can buy them directly from the Via Vision shop or Oz retailers like JB Hi-Fi. Or you can get them at decent prices from importers like Amazon or the Alliance Entertainment family (Deep Discount, ImportCDs, Blowitoutahere).

The mission statement of Imprint is "delivering a library of 'must have' films of long requested & previously unreleased classics in stunning High Definition. All first pressings of each release will have strictly limited-edition deluxe packaging along with new transfers, audio commentaries, exclusive bonus features & more."

A lot of releases they do are the first time a film is available on Blu-ray worldwide, or the first time it has an English/Region A-friendly release. Some examples of major films getting their first Blu-ray release on Imprint:

Hard Eight (1996)
Lolita (1997)
School Ties (1992)
The Contender (2000)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
The Apostle (1997)

Most of their limited edition titles don't get reprinted once they sell out.
Last edited by TheBang; 10-19-22 at 05:44 PM.
