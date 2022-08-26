Error 4444 - the wild and obscure side of Asian cinema

Quote:

NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENTS!



FATAL TERMINATION (1990) - Thats right! Were working on a restoration of the legendary Hong Kong action film with arguably the most irresponsible and dangerous scenes ever put to film. But its really so much more than just those scenes. Watching the amazing cast including Moon Lee, Ray Lui, Simon Lam, Robin Shou and Phillip Ko go after each other with nonstop precision is exhilarating to say the least. This is definitely one film every Hong Kong action lover should see!



CHALLENGE OF THE LADY NINJA (1983) - May we introduce the most outlandish martial arts film youve never seen! This Taiwanese ninja film is overflowing with crazy antics: female mud wrestling, giant spider webs, underground gopher fights, murder by ninja seduction, an all-female assassin squad and several big bads. Its an incredible little martial arts film that really throws everything in the book at you. Were proud to be doing a brand new restoration of the film and hope that you all embrace it with as much affection as we have for it. It has strong female lead characters who kick ass and we honestly cant wait to show it off to you soon!



THRILLING BLOODY SWORD (1981) - You may have heard of this one recently as a print of it was scanned and released to the public. Were doing a proper restoration of the original elements to make sure the film is seen in the right way for the first time ever and we went through the correct channels to do so. Like CHALLENGE, this Taiwanese film is filled with crazy predicaments and set-pieces, but its a fantasy wuxia fairy tale epic that looks a lot like what a live-action Heavy Metal magazine adaptation may look like if it were done right in the 1980s. Were talking He-Man meets Flash Gordon meets Ghostbusters meets Snow White meets Aladdin. Monsters, flashy costumes, black magic, wild set decoration youre gonna love it!



THE IMPERIAL SWORD KILLING THE DEVIL (1981) - Released the same year as BLOODY SWORD, IMPERIAL is another Taiwanese fantasy wuxia picture that takes off at warp speed and never rests until you suddenly realize it's all over and can safely wipe the sweat from your forehead. This film has skeletons, acid pits, flying dragons that make people explode, cartoon death drops and rock climbing and thats all in the first ten minutes! This is a film that rushes by you. Its like a fast moving train and if you catch it, youll be privy to all its secrets and amazingness. Were thrilled to be doing a full restoration so it can be seen again in all its glory. All aboard!



Thats all for now! Were working on more films, but this is all we can announce at the moment! Were also hard at work ensuring CENTIPEDE HORROR and RED SPELL SPELLS RED are ready for October. And were hoping to get RUN AND KILL and RED TO KILL out within the fourth quarter of this year. Well see! Anyway, we hope these new title announcements tide you over. Thanks for all your continued support and kindness!