Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation
There's gotta' be some of you that do this, right?
I just snagged the recently Kong/Godzilla flicks. I didn't hate them but I didn't really like them, either, but I kept reading about how the audio surround mixes are so amazing I had to hear them for myself.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Too bad too, because I like the Eurocomics.
