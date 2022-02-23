DVD Talk Forum

Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation

HD Talk

Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation

   
02-23-22, 02:05 PM
Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation
There's gotta' be some of you that do this, right?

I just snagged the recently Kong/Godzilla flicks. I didn't hate them but I didn't really like them, either, but I kept reading about how the audio surround mixes are so amazing I had to hear them for myself.

02-23-22, 02:06 PM
Re: Films you don't really like but bought because of audio/video presentation
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Too bad too, because I like the Eurocomics.
