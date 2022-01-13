re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores

Quote: ViewAskewbian Originally Posted by Indeedy, the movie I bought today from the going out of biz place was Halloween Kills which I first watched on Peacock. Streaming, it looked horrible. Looks amazing on bluray.

I watched that using a borrowed subscription and the quality was adequate, but they RUINED the ending by having a countdown appear right after the final shot before the credits, it appeared even before the first credit came onscreen, saying it was going to play the Prom Night remake next unless I fumbled with the remote and found the "cancel" button. I had been forewarned about this so I was able to cancel it in time and let it keep playing, but god DAMN did it still piss me off. It's like someone grabbing the remote and changing the channel right at the climax- credits are a time to absorb the ending especially when it's intense, not shuffle off immediately to another movie. Shit like that has been my main complaint about streaming and it's sad that most people give it a pass; I've found ways around it on most services (Airplay has been a godsend but you need an iphone or ipad to use that, Chromecast has worked in other instances) but Peacock doesn't support any of those (it works with Chromecast but only passes 2-channel audio there) so I was forced to use their shitty app. I'll never watch anything else on there even for free. If I were the director I would have been furious at having my brand-new movie treated like that.And yes, the world is a much sadder place with no media stores. Closest we have left here is Half Price Books which only sells used stuff, so you can't go there on new release day for anything. It's still fun to look around there but it just isn't the same. I was thinking how much I miss Fry's, they had an incredible selection. Renting VHS back in the day was fun too, but for various reasons I bought far more than rented by the time DVD came along.