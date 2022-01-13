DVD Talk Forum

  #1  
A lament for physical media and/or video stores
Well, it finally happened. Went to the one DVD/Bluray shop left in town and they are going out of business. Much of my bluray collection came from this place run by this amazing guy and his family. He knew his stuff, knew his mainstays by name and always worked on getting you what you were looking for. Streaming and the pandemic, he said today, just did him in. Sad to see all the shelves empty (he even was still renting movies out).

I know streaming is here to stay but, and now I'm feeling old, but I just like holding a product, opening it, popping a disc into a player. Seriously, in Disney would release shows like WandaVision and the Madalorian on bluray I'd buy them but I guess I'm a minority in that department.

So, here's a thread to lament the probably slow passing of physical media.

To those who visit:

Why do you still purchase instead of sticking to streaming?
Got any video store stories to share?
  #2  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
Boutique labels is all I really buy these days. Some odd sets and random movies if I feel like it.

It’s been passing slow since 2008 for the most part.
  #3  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
I've stuck by physical media for the quality and selection. Streaming still can't quite compete with the quality of presentation. Plus, you must rely on your internet connection. And I was reminded of how great an asset my collection can be during this last horror challenge. A friend who lives out of town kept wanting to watch many of the same movies that I was. Many weren't streaming at all or were only at places where he didn't have a membership or had commercial interruptions. I didn't have to worry about any of that. Streaming is a great tool, but it's not the definitive one for me.
  #4  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
I've stuck by physical media for the quality and selection. Streaming still can't quite compete with the quality of presentation. Plus, you must rely on your internet connection. And I was reminded of how great an asset my collection can be during this last horror challenge. A friend who lives out of town kept wanting to watch many of the same movies that I was. Many weren't streaming at all or were only at places where he didn't have a membership or had commercial interruptions. I didn't have to worry about any of that. Streaming is a great tool, but it's not the definitive one for me.
Indeedy, the movie I bought today from the going out of biz place was Halloween Kills which I first watched on Peacock. Streaming, it looked horrible. Looks amazing on bluray.
  #5  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
To echo what clckworang mentioned, I enjoy watching films from the comfort of my living room and physical media still offers the best presentation I can get there.

Another reason why I appreciate physical media is because I teach a High School Film Studies course. During the initial wave COVID-19 (and the following year) my Film Studies course was regulated to being taught online. It was frustrating to have to deal with renting or purchasing Digital Copies on Amazon (protected by DRM) or streaming via Netflix, which also caused issues when teaching classes over Zoom.

When our classes returned in-person, I continued to be reminded that the timed-window to watch rented films on Amazon or the possibility of films being removed via Netflix caused unnecessary frustration within my curriculum. Also having the size & variety of my collection, compared to a streaming service like Netflix, allowed me to create a fluid curriculum for my students.

At least with physical media, when I have my in-person classes, I am able to easily bring a copy of a film I want to screen in my course and not be held hostage by time. This increases the overall enjoyment of the course from both sides.

Off the top of my head, one of my favorite video store memories was living within a 10-minute drive from a store that had all their rentals at 99 cents. New releases could be kept for a day (before late fees) and older releases could be kept for up to 3-days. When I was kid, I remember my dad taking me to this store on Friday nights, where I would leave with a stack of Horror, Action & Sci-Fi films, which would keep my occupied throughout the weekend.
  #6  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
I understand the appeal of streaming however still love and prefer physical media for much the same reasons as others here.

I do miss the video stores. With Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, along with renting, also would peruse the previously viewed movies put out for sale. Probably bought many VHSs and definitely a ton of DVDs, lol. Back in the day, probably mid-late 80s, there was an independent video rental store where they had themed sections, so the part for westerns had a wood porch and facade of a saloon. Don't remember the others but that one was where I loved to play on.
  #7  
re: A lament for physical media and/or video stores
I watched that using a borrowed subscription and the quality was adequate, but they RUINED the ending by having a countdown appear right after the final shot before the credits, it appeared even before the first credit came onscreen, saying it was going to play the Prom Night remake next unless I fumbled with the remote and found the "cancel" button. I had been forewarned about this so I was able to cancel it in time and let it keep playing, but god DAMN did it still piss me off. It's like someone grabbing the remote and changing the channel right at the climax- credits are a time to absorb the ending especially when it's intense, not shuffle off immediately to another movie. Shit like that has been my main complaint about streaming and it's sad that most people give it a pass; I've found ways around it on most services (Airplay has been a godsend but you need an iphone or ipad to use that, Chromecast has worked in other instances) but Peacock doesn't support any of those (it works with Chromecast but only passes 2-channel audio there) so I was forced to use their shitty app. I'll never watch anything else on there even for free. If I were the director I would have been furious at having my brand-new movie treated like that.

And yes, the world is a much sadder place with no media stores. Closest we have left here is Half Price Books which only sells used stuff, so you can't go there on new release day for anything. It's still fun to look around there but it just isn't the same. I was thinking how much I miss Fry's, they had an incredible selection. Renting VHS back in the day was fun too, but for various reasons I bought far more than rented by the time DVD came along.
