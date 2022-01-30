DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Shining 4k/BluRay remaster question

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

The Shining 4k/BluRay remaster question

   
Old 01-30-22, 01:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,016
Received 143 Likes on 87 Posts
The Shining 4k/BluRay remaster question
Hey all,
Saw that The Shining was remastered around the time Doctor Sleep was coming out. This is a Bluray I've held off on purchasing because of an issue present in the DVD...sooo, a question for any who might have this:

Did the new remaster of the Bluray remove the damn pink ball/toys that were present in the DVD and first Bluray release?
Can't believe there wasn't enough moaning about the wrong colour correction on these releases to merit a replacement but I'd hope that a remaster fixes this
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
The official Vinegar Syndrome thread (was VSU)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.