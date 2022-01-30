The Shining 4k/BluRay remaster question

Hey all,

Saw that The Shining was remastered around the time Doctor Sleep was coming out. This is a Bluray I've held off on purchasing because of an issue present in the DVD...sooo, a question for any who might have this:



Did the new remaster of the Bluray remove the damn pink ball/toys that were present in the DVD and first Bluray release?

Can't believe there wasn't enough moaning about the wrong colour correction on these releases to merit a replacement but I'd hope that a remaster fixes this