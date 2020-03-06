Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question

So I was in my local used dvd shop and found a movie called Enemy Gold on bluray and decided on a blind buy. These were the B movies I would find on VHS in rental stores but they were always on the top shelf. I'm going to start buying all these movies but I was wondering how many movies are in this series and will they all make it to bluray?