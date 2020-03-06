Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
So I was in my local used dvd shop and found a movie called Enemy Gold on bluray and decided on a blind buy. These were the B movies I would find on VHS in rental stores but they were always on the top shelf. I'm going to start buying all these movies but I was wondering how many movies are in this series and will they all make it to bluray?
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
So you can always pick this up. 12 film DVD set that has all of his goodies.
Or you can splurge and get the recent Mill Creek blu rays with remastered video and some extras.
https://www.amazon.com/Girls-Guns-G-Strings-Sidaris-Collection/dp/B004HHX9OQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection&qid=1591243918&sprefix=andy+sida&sr=8-1
Or you can splurge and get the recent Mill Creek blu rays with remastered video and some extras.
https://www.amazon.com/Enemy-Gold-Blu-ray-Bruce-Penhall/dp/B084QKY8Y7/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection+blu+ray&qid=1591244068&sprefix=andy+sidaris+collection&sr=8-3
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
There's 12 total in the collection
Do or Die
Fit to Kill
Hard Ticket to Hawaii
Day of the Warrior
Enemy Gold
Savage Beach
Return to Savage Beach
Guns
The Dallas Connection
Hard Hunted
Malibu Express
Picasso Trigger
You can also stream them on Full Moon streaming.
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
I looked on Amazon the only two movies not yet on bluray are "Day of the Warrior" and "Return to Savage Beach".
