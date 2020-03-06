DVD Talk Forum

Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question

HD Talk

Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question

   
Old 06-03-20, 11:10 PM
Bluelitespecial
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,363
Received 37 Likes on 28 Posts
Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
So I was in my local used dvd shop and found a movie called Enemy Gold on bluray and decided on a blind buy. These were the B movies I would find on VHS in rental stores but they were always on the top shelf. I'm going to start buying all these movies but I was wondering how many movies are in this series and will they all make it to bluray?
Old 06-03-20, 11:15 PM
E Unit
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,515
Received 77 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
So you can always pick this up. 12 film DVD set that has all of his goodies.

https://www.amazon.com/Girls-Guns-G-Strings-Sidaris-Collection/dp/B004HHX9OQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection&qid=1591243918&sprefix=andy+sida&sr=8-1 https://www.amazon.com/Girls-Guns-G-Strings-Sidaris-Collection/dp/B004HHX9OQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection&qid=1591243918&sprefix=andy+sida&sr=8-1



Or you can splurge and get the recent Mill Creek blu rays with remastered video and some extras.

https://www.amazon.com/Enemy-Gold-Blu-ray-Bruce-Penhall/dp/B084QKY8Y7/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection+blu+ray&qid=1591244068&sprefix=andy+sidaris+collection&sr=8-3 https://www.amazon.com/Enemy-Gold-Blu-ray-Bruce-Penhall/dp/B084QKY8Y7/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=andy+sidaris+collection+blu+ray&qid=1591244068&sprefix=andy+sidaris+collection&sr=8-3


Old 06-03-20, 11:19 PM
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,998
Received 166 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
There's 12 total in the collection

Do or Die
Fit to Kill
Hard Ticket to Hawaii
Day of the Warrior
Enemy Gold
Savage Beach
Return to Savage Beach
Guns
The Dallas Connection
Hard Hunted
Malibu Express
Picasso Trigger


You can also stream them on Full Moon streaming.
Old 06-03-20, 11:28 PM
Bluelitespecial
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,363
Received 37 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Andy Sidaris-Bullets, Bombs and Babes movies on bluray question
I looked on Amazon the only two movies not yet on bluray are "Day of the Warrior" and "Return to Savage Beach".
