The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread

Quote: Lamb includes an 80-page interior booklet and disc inside a 6x9 slipcase. Choice of Standard Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.



Disc extras:

○ 4 deleted scenes

○ VFX reel

○ 2 short films by Valdimar Jóhannsson



Booklet contents:

○ Production design sketches and character art

○ Storyboard excerpts and sketches

○ Behind the scenes photography



Standard Blu-ray

○ 1080p High Definition

○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1

○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio

○ Rated R

○ 107 Minutes

○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles



4K UHD Blu-ray

○ 4K Ultra High Definition with HDR Dolby Vision

○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1

○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio

○ Rated R

○ 107 Minutes

○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles

With the release of the A24 Shop edition of Lamb, they mention that this will bePreviously, they have released the director's cut of Midsommar (UHD or Blu), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (UHD or Blu), and Krisha. https://shop.a24films.com/collections/blu-rays David Lowery has already mentioned a special edition of The Green Knight is forthcoming.I think it is a nice idea for boutique distributors to do their own releases, though the prices are high. A lot of their releases through Lionsgate are barebones. Some titles never even got a physical release.