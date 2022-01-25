DVD Talk Forum

The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread

   
The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread

Lamb includes an 80-page interior booklet and disc inside a 6x9 slipcase. Choice of Standard Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Disc extras:
○ 4 deleted scenes
○ VFX reel
○ 2 short films by Valdimar Jóhannsson

Booklet contents:
○ Production design sketches and character art
○ Storyboard excerpts and sketches
○ Behind the scenes photography

Standard Blu-ray
○ 1080p High Definition
○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1
○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio
○ Rated R
○ 107 Minutes
○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles

4K UHD Blu-ray
○ 4K Ultra High Definition with HDR Dolby Vision
○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1
○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio
○ Rated R
○ 107 Minutes
○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles
With the release of the A24 Shop edition of Lamb, they mention that this will be "the first in a new line of A24 Blu-rays."

Previously, they have released the director's cut of Midsommar (UHD or Blu), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (UHD or Blu), and Krisha. https://shop.a24films.com/collections/blu-rays

David Lowery has already mentioned a special edition of The Green Knight is forthcoming.

I think it is a nice idea for boutique distributors to do their own releases, though the prices are high. A lot of their releases through Lionsgate are barebones. Some titles never even got a physical release.
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
Does this mean the boutique production company is becoming its own boutique UDH/Blu-ray distribution center, too? It looks like this is the only place to get Lamb right now, or at least certainly that version of it. That's fine by me, though $35 is pretty high, for me, though I really liked the movie.
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
Does this mean the boutique production company is becoming its own boutique UDH/Blu-ray distribution center, too? It looks like this is the only place to get Lamb right now, or at least certainly that version of it. That's fine by me, though $35 is pretty high, for me, though I really liked the movie.
It would seem they are certainly transitioning to that... at least for some titles. They have a rabid enough following who will buy from them.

I would imagine they could potentially follow a model similar to Oscilloscope. https://store.oscilloscope.net/colle...lloscope-films
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
I heard their UHD of Midsommar was reference quality. Never caught Lamb so I not quite ready to jump in.
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
I heard their UHD of Midsommar was reference quality.
It's gorgeous. The Last Black Man in San Francisco looks amazing too.
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
That bodes well for their transfers. I wonder if they'll dip into their catalog?
