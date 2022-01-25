The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
Lamb includes an 80-page interior booklet and disc inside a 6x9 slipcase. Choice of Standard Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Disc extras:
○ 4 deleted scenes
○ VFX reel
○ 2 short films by Valdimar Jóhannsson
Booklet contents:
○ Production design sketches and character art
○ Storyboard excerpts and sketches
○ Behind the scenes photography
Standard Blu-ray
○ 1080p High Definition
○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1
○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio
○ Rated R
○ 107 Minutes
○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles
4K UHD Blu-ray
○ 4K Ultra High Definition with HDR Dolby Vision
○ DTS-HD® Master Audio 5.1
○ 2.39:1 Aspect Ratio
○ Rated R
○ 107 Minutes
○ In Icelandic with English subtitles. Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles
Previously, they have released the director's cut of Midsommar (UHD or Blu), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (UHD or Blu), and Krisha. https://shop.a24films.com/collections/blu-rays
David Lowery has already mentioned a special edition of The Green Knight is forthcoming.
I think it is a nice idea for boutique distributors to do their own releases, though the prices are high. A lot of their releases through Lionsgate are barebones. Some titles never even got a physical release.
Re: The A24 Shop Exclusive Blu-ray / UHD Thread
Does this mean the boutique production company is becoming its own boutique UDH/Blu-ray distribution center, too? It looks like this is the only place to get Lamb right now, or at least certainly that version of it. That's fine by me, though $35 is pretty high, for me, though I really liked the movie.
Does this mean the boutique production company is becoming its own boutique UDH/Blu-ray distribution center, too? It looks like this is the only place to get Lamb right now, or at least certainly that version of it. That's fine by me, though $35 is pretty high, for me, though I really liked the movie.
I would imagine they could potentially follow a model similar to Oscilloscope. https://store.oscilloscope.net/colle...lloscope-films
I heard their UHD of Midsommar was reference quality. Never caught Lamb so I not quite ready to jump in.
