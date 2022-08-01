DVD Talk Forum

How many Criterion do you own?

How many Criterion do you own?

   
Osiris3657
How many Criterion do you own?
Apologies if there's already a thread, I did a search.

Chasing Amy (DVD)
Dazed and Confused (DVD)
Being John Malkovich (BD)
Silence of the Lambs (BD)
Amores Perros (BD)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (BD)
The Breakfast Club (BD)
Dead Man (BD)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (BD)
The Game (BD)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (BD)
Moonrise Kingdom (BD)
Traffic (BD)
Mulholland Drive (BD)
Once Upon A Time in China Series (BD)
Pan's Labyrinth (BD)
Parasite (BD)
Police Story I/II (BD)
Watership Down (BD)
The Virgin Suicides (BD)

Total=20

I imagine this is one of the smaller Criterion collections on here lol
dex14
Re: How many Criterion do you own?
Over 500.
