Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?

The video quality is most often better on blu-ray than it is on DVD, but I'm not so sure about audio. Sure, if you have some fancy surround speaker system in your TV room, but if you're just running stereo speakers, even if they are floor standing and will handle 200 watts RMS each, the audio sucks. The sound effects most always muffle the dialogue, or the dialogue itself is muffled. It's gotten to where I enable subtitles just so I know what they're saying. That doesn't happen all the time but in most cases the blu-ray audio for dialogue isn't as clear and crisp as it is on DVD. At least in my TV room.