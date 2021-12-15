DVD Talk Forum

Is Blu Ray better than DVD?

12-15-21, 09:14 PM
Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Ive always wondered about this. I have around 100 Blu Ray DVD combos and I always check to see if I can notice any difference between the 2 discs. But it always looks the same to me. Definitely not 2x or 4x better pic quality, whatever its supposed to be. I used to think maybe Im not seeing it because I have a 20 inch tv but even with a 55 inch tv now I dont see the difference. I know blu ray can hold more information, but other than that I cant find anything superior about blu ray. Am I missing something? Ive always had perfect vision and have never been able to figure out this mystery.
12-15-21, 09:20 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Yes.

Originally Posted by Doctor Kick View Post
Am I missing something?
Yes.
12-15-21, 09:23 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Hi-Definition 1080p video vs 480p NTSC video. Yeah you're missing something. You can easily tell the difference.
12-15-21, 09:31 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
And DVD is better than VHS - usually.
12-15-21, 09:32 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Is your TV a 55-inch CRT?
12-15-21, 09:34 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
And DVD is better than VHS - usually.
Ha. Agreed there. And VHS is superior to VCD.
12-15-21, 09:37 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
I always notice a stark difference when I watch one of my old DVDs rather than a Blu-ray. Of course, this is all contingent on having a display and the connections to take advantage of what Blu-ray has to offer.
12-15-21, 09:41 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Originally Posted by davidh777 View Post
Is your TV a 55-inch CRT?
Not sure about that. Its widescreen and when I press the info button on the remote it says 1920x1080/24p
12-15-21, 09:42 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
Originally Posted by clckworang View Post
I always notice a stark difference when I watch one of my old DVDs rather than a Blu-ray. Of course, this is all contingent on having a display and the connections to take advantage of what Blu-ray has to offer.
I’ve noticed that too when watching a new remastered dvd or blu ray compared to an old dvd.
12-15-21, 10:06 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
The video quality is most often better on blu-ray than it is on DVD, but I'm not so sure about audio. Sure, if you have some fancy surround speaker system in your TV room, but if you're just running stereo speakers, even if they are floor standing and will handle 200 watts RMS each, the audio sucks. The sound effects most always muffle the dialogue, or the dialogue itself is muffled. It's gotten to where I enable subtitles just so I know what they're saying. That doesn't happen all the time but in most cases the blu-ray audio for dialogue isn't as clear and crisp as it is on DVD. At least in my TV room.
12-15-21, 10:10 PM
Re: Is Blu Ray better than DVD?
I'd say the picture on a Blu-ray has always been better, though I've found myself pleasantly surprised at how often a DVD is good enough. I have plenty of disappointing DVDs but some are fine for just putting something on and getting some work done.

Blu-ray features like not ways automatically starting where you left off the last time you watched stink, though. Ridiculous how this sort of thing went backwards.
