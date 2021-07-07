Star Trek Films in 4K
Star Trek Films in 4K
Since this is now announced and talked about in the UHD announcements thread, I think this is worthy of its own thread and discussion.
So apparently The Digital Bits is reporting that the Star Trek 4K sets are being split into this first set with two more sets to follow.
The next will contain The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, and Generations. The third set would have First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis.
Also good news in regards to Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
https://www.startrek.com/news/direct...VWsH3U5RDERiU4
Debated starting a separate thread. I personally dont love the way Paramount is dividing these up into three sets and would prefer they just be split between TOS and TNG. Regardless though Ill probably buy all the sets eventually. Also love the news about the directors cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
Yeah, the breakup of the movies is stupid at best. But the TMP news is spectacular. Although I do want to know what’s being done about the remaster of the other movies as well.
I like the artwork they went with. Although its a bit weird to have Kirk and Spock in their uniforms from TMP and then McCoy next to them in his II-VI uniform.
Ive had the 2 disc DVD special editions plus the blue and white box sets of all ten original movies, never bothered with the Blu-ray versions since they didnt review well (except the solo release of Wrath of Khan on Blu).
I may spring for these and let go of some of the older ones.
And the news about the DC of TMP is the best news of all. Paramount really sat on that for too long, though maybe now the price of doing the FX is cheaper now.
The only thing that could make this better is if the Special Longer Version got a remaster. Id settle for a widescreen SD version even.
I wonder if Paramount will price this around the same as the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection. I would kind of assume so since this will be comprised of four movies as well.
