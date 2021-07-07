Re: Star Trek Films in 4K

Ive had the 2 disc DVD special editions plus the blue and white box sets of all ten original movies, never bothered with the Blu-ray versions since they didnt review well (except the solo release of Wrath of Khan on Blu).



I may spring for these and let go of some of the older ones.



And the news about the DC of TMP is the best news of all. Paramount really sat on that for too long, though maybe now the price of doing the FX is cheaper now.



The only thing that could make this better is if the Special Longer Version got a remaster. Id settle for a widescreen SD version even.