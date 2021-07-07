DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > HD Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek Films in 4K

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

Star Trek Films in 4K

   
Old 07-07-21, 06:48 PM
  #1  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,203
Received 342 Likes on 275 Posts
Star Trek Films in 4K
Since this is now announced and talked about in the UHD announcements thread, I think this is worthy of its own thread and discussion.

https://www.startrek.com/news/direct...fully-restored






Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
So apparently The Digital Bits is reporting that the Star Trek 4K sets are being split into this first set with two more sets to follow.

The next will contain The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, and Generations. The third set would have First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis.

Also good news in regards to Star Trek: The Motion Picture.


https://www.startrek.com/news/direct...VWsH3U5RDERiU4
​​​​​​​
Last edited by E Unit; 07-07-21 at 09:28 PM.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 07:00 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,734
Received 438 Likes on 348 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
Debated starting a separate thread. I personally dont love the way Paramount is dividing these up into three sets and would prefer they just be split between TOS and TNG. Regardless though Ill probably buy all the sets eventually. Also love the news about the directors cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 07:03 PM
  #3  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,203
Received 342 Likes on 275 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
Yeah, the breakup of the movies is stupid at best. But the TMP news is spectacular. Although I do want to know what’s being done about the remaster of the other movies as well.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 07:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,734
Received 438 Likes on 348 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
I like the artwork they went with. Although its a bit weird to have Kirk and Spock in their uniforms from TMP and then McCoy next to them in his II-VI uniform.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 08:22 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,760
Likes: 0
Received 181 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
Originally Posted by Mike86 View Post
I like the artwork they went with. Although its a bit weird to have Kirk and Spock in their uniforms from TMP and then McCoy next to them in his II-VI uniform.
That kind of stuff drives me crazy. I feel the same about the Sturzan Star Wars SE posters everyone goes gaga over.

That said, ultimately it doesn't matter a single lick.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 08:53 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,094
Received 396 Likes on 304 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
Ive had the 2 disc DVD special editions plus the blue and white box sets of all ten original movies, never bothered with the Blu-ray versions since they didnt review well (except the solo release of Wrath of Khan on Blu).

I may spring for these and let go of some of the older ones.

And the news about the DC of TMP is the best news of all. Paramount really sat on that for too long, though maybe now the price of doing the FX is cheaper now.

The only thing that could make this better is if the Special Longer Version got a remaster. Id settle for a widescreen SD version even.
milo bloom is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
John Pannozzi (07-07-21)
Old 07-07-21, 09:30 PM
  #7  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,203
Received 342 Likes on 275 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
Added artwork of the inside cases. Similar to how the Mission Impossible set is boxed.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-07-21, 11:52 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 21,734
Received 438 Likes on 348 Posts
Re: Star Trek Films in 4K
I wonder if Paramount will price this around the same as the Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection. I would kind of assume so since this will be comprised of four movies as well.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
HD Talk
View Next Unread
Last BD (or, unrealistically, HD DVD) you watched?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.