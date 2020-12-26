DVD Talk Forum

I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!

HD Talk The place to discuss Blu-ray, 4K and all other forms and formats of HD and HDTV.

I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!

   
12-26-20, 10:23 PM
I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!
I don't know if anyone has made a thread on this, but in case they haven't: here's a thread about movie titles you are shocked on aren't on Blu ray (or 4K) for one reason or another. Blu ray has been around for what? 15 years? There are so many titles that are shockingly absent.

My number one pick:

The Abyss (we don't even have an anamorphic DVD version and it's been over 20 years since the DVD release!)

Others:

True Lies (get it together, Cameron!)

Man on the Moon (this is SCREAMING for a Blu ray release, especially in light of the documentary made about it recently)

American Splendor

Mr. Holland's Opus

Strange Days (1995)

Top Secret! (I actually thought this one was out, but lo and behold, it's not. We just got Police Squad! on Blu ray released and Airplane! re-released. Come on, Paramount, this Zucker Bros classic needs a BD/4K release)

Real Life (1979) (The Muse is on Blu ray, but this prophetic Albert Brooks film isn't. It needs a Criterion release STAT)

Shortbus (this also needs a Criterion release--though I don't know if they take on titles this explicit)

Superman II: The TV Version (they released the TV Version of Superman I, it's high time they do the same for II. Warner would make a good chunk of change if they did)

Sicko (They have put out almost every one of Michael Moore's films out except this one and the lesser known The Big One.)

The Original UNCUT, UNALTERED Star Wars Trilogy (dare to dream...)

What are your picks?
12-26-20, 10:45 PM
Re: I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!
Something Wicked This Way Comes
12-26-20, 11:03 PM
Re: I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/hd-talk/49...lu-ray-28.html
12-26-20, 11:31 PM
Re: I Can't Believe It's STILL Not on Blu ray (or 4K)!
Clifford (Martin Short)
