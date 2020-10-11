DVD Talk Forum

09-14-20, 05:08 PM
  #1  
The Office: The Complete Series - 11/10/20
Just listed on Amazon. Just listed on Amazon.



It looks like its coming directly from Universal rather than being licensed to Mill Creek as other recent series sets have been, but that may just be from Amazons preliminary entry.
