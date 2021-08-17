F9: The Fast Saga -- The Director's Cut -- 4K and BD -- 9/21/21
F9: The Fast Saga -- The Director's Cut -- 4K and BD -- 9/21/21
F9 BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL:
- GAG REEL
- F9: ALL IN: The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more.
- PRACTICALLY FAST: When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI.
- SHIFTING PRIORITIES: We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that's particularly true in F9.
- JUSTICE FOR HAN: Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride.
- A DAY ON SET WITH JUSTIN LIN: The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you're the one with all the answers.
- JOHN CENA: SUPERCAR SUPERFAN: John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan's look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.
- FEATURE COMMENTARY (THEATRICAL AND DIRECTORS CUT) WITH PRODUCER/CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR JUSTIN LIN
https://collider.com/f9-directors-cu...ats-different/
The director's cut is 7 minutes longer and this was added by Justin Lin.
