Sep.22 - Masque of the Red Death Blu.

   
Sep.22 - Masque of the Red Death Blu.
So do you think that this new release will be the same as the PBS Vincent Price Collection set? Or will it
be an upgrade? And will there be more to follow?
Re: Sep.22 - Masque of the Red Death Blu.
1. Don’t know
2. Don’t know
Re: Sep.22 - Masque of the Red Death Blu.
The Vol. 1 set release that included this movie had an intro by Price. It wont be on this release. Also previously, this movie only included the theatrical cut. This release will include the extended. I dont know if the picture/audio is the same or remastered.
