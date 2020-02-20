Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray] 8-Disc Special Edition Collector's Set July 28, 2020
Re: Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray] 8-Disc Special Edition Collector's Set July 28, 2020
Im guessing the Showa-era films will use the same masters from the Mill Creek releases, although Im sure the encodes will be far superior.
Im extremely excited about this collection.
Re: Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray] 8-Disc Special Edition Collector's Set July 28, 2020
I got all the Shout DVDs then the 4 Blus of the trilogy plus Brave and I've never made it through the first 6. They were fun, but just had other things get in the way.
Yet another fantastic hidef set in my interest group, but I just can't get excited for it knowing I'll rarely have time to really enjoy it (like that 4K Dawn of the Dead set).
Re: Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray] 8-Disc Special Edition Collector's Set July 28, 2020
That announcement says all twelve films, but does that mean GAMERA THE BRAVE is included — it's not specifically named — or are they counting the American version of the very first film as the "twelfth" title?
Re: Gamera: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray] 8-Disc Special Edition Collector's Set July 28, 2020
Somebody mentioned on Blu-ray forums that the Brave is included.
