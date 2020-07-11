Spoiler Slippage

Spoiler: as





Spoiler: such

I have notices in multiple threads that If I have more than one spoiler next to each other as such:1.﻿2.That every time I go to edit this post the spoilers will add another line of empty space between each other. Probably not a problem with 90% of users but for users of spoilers and lists it is annoying to have to fix every time you edit a post.