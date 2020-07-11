Spoiler Slippage
Spoiler Slippage
I have notices in multiple threads that If I have more than one spoiler next to each other as such:
1.
2.
That every time I go to edit this post the spoilers will add another line of empty space between each other. Probably not a problem with 90% of users but for users of spoilers and lists it is annoying to have to fix every time you edit a post.
1.
Spoiler:
as
2.
Spoiler:
such
That every time I go to edit this post the spoilers will add another line of empty space between each other. Probably not a problem with 90% of users but for users of spoilers and lists it is annoying to have to fix every time you edit a post.
Re: Spoiler Slippage
I noticed this with my watch list post for this year's horror challenge. The spoilers didn't have to be back-to-back. Still had a blank line added after both spoilers every time I updated my list.
