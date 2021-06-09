The 17th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***

Code:

October 1st: 5:45 pm, Marooned(1969): Gregory Peck, David Janssen, and Richard Crenna star in the sci-fi film about three astronauts who find themselves face to face with a slow death when their rockets fail while on a mission in outer space. October 2nd: 8:00 pm, Dracula (1931): Director Tod Browning’s version of the vampire classic starring Bela Lugosi as the mysterious Count Dracula9:30 pm, Cat People (1942): Producer Val Lewton’s film starring Simone Simon as a shy woman who fears an ancient familial curse that will cause her to turn into a deadly panther when she gives herself over to passion. 11:00 pm, House on Haunted Hill (1958): Vincent Price stars in this William Castle classic about an eccentric millionaire who offers a group of stranger $10,000 each if they survive the night in the reportedly haunted Hill House. Castle famously employed “Emergo” during theatrical performances which involved skeletons flying through the theater on strings. October 3rd: 12:30 am The Haunting (1963): Julie Harris leads the cast in this atmospheric adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel about a psychiatrist running experiments inside a terrifyingly haunted house. October 5th: 4:30 pm, Blood and Black Lace (1964): A killer stalks the models at a posh design house in this Mario Bava classic. 6:00 pm, Lured (1947): Lucille Ball stars as a woman determined to catch the serial killer who murdered her best friend. George Sanders and Boris Karloff also star in this classic suspense thriller. October 9th: 8:00 pm, The Ghoul (1933): This English horror film stars Boris Karloff as an Egyptologist who rises from the dead after a jewel is stolen from his tomb. 9:30 pm, The Black Sleep(1956): A brain surgeon’s experiments end in terrifying results. The film stars Basil Rathbone, Bela Lugosi, and Lon Chaney, Jr. 11:00 pm, Mark of the Vampire (1935): This remake of Tod Browning’s London After Midnight features Lionel Barrymore and Bela Lugosi in the tale of vampires terrorizing a European village. October 10th: 12:15 am, Night of the Living Dead (1968): George A. Romero’s classic horror film gave zombies an entirely new name, though they never use the term in the film. October 12th: 6:00 am, The Reptile (1966): Snake worshipers turn an explorer’s daughter into a terrifying creature. 7:45 am, The Killer Shrews (1959): This creature feature is exactly what the title says. A scientist creates a formula that turns regular shrews into giant, man-eating beasts on a Texas island. 9:00 am, King Kong (1933): The one that started them all! Fay Wray stars in this film about the giant ape Kong well known for its climactic scene atop the Empire State Building. 11:00 am, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953): Prehistoric rhedosaurus wreaks havoc when thawed after an atom-bomb blast with effects by Ray Harryhausen. 12:30 pm, Godzilla (1954): American nuclear testing unleashes a prehistoric creature in this classic starring Akira Takarada and Momoko Kochi. 2:00 pm, Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954): During an Amazonian expedition, a group of explorers meet the Gill Man. 3:30 pm, Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961): A murderer blames a legendary creature from the sea for his crime only to have the actual creature show up. 4:45 pm, The Green Slime (1969): The inhabitants of a space station are slowly turned into terrifying creatures by a mysterious fungus that has invaded their vessel. 6:30 pm, Night of the Lepus (1972): Janet Leigh stars in this film about giant, man-eating rabbits! 9:30 pm, Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965): The fabled Time Lord helps fight off the vicious robots. 11:00 pm, Daleks–Invasion Earth 2150 AD (1966): The Time Lord helps future humans fight off an invasion from murderous robots. October 13th: 12:30 am, She (1965): Ursula Andress stars in this film about explorers discover a lost kingdom ruled by an immortal queen. October 14th: 12:00 pm, The Unknown (1927): Joan Crawford and Lon Chaney star in this silent film about an escaped killer who pretends to be an armless man in a sideshow. 2:30 pm, The Thirteenth Chair (1929): Tod Browning directed this film about a phony medium determined to prove her protege is innocent of murder. No trailer available. 4:00 pm, Freaks (1932): Tod Browning’s terrifying classic about a circus sideshow with a climax that you have to see to believe. 5:15 pm, Mark of the Vampire (1935): This remake of Tod Browning’s London After Midnight features Lionel Barrymore and Bela Lugosi in the tale of vampires terrorizing a European village. 6:30 pm, The Devil-Doll (1936): A Devil’s Island escapee shrinks murderous slaves and sells them to his victims as dolls. Directed by Tod Browning. October 15th: 1:45 pm, The Bad Seed (1956): Is evil a matter of nature or nurture? That’s the question in this chilling film about a perfect little girl with a very, very dark side. October 16th: 8:00 am, Little Shop of Horrors (1960): Roger Corman’s classic campy extravaganza about a lowly store clerk who finds himself in deep trouble after he discovers a brand new plant with a taste for human blood. 9:15 am, Village of the Damned (1960): A mysterious blackout leads to terrifying results when the women in a British village give birth to super-powered, seemingly emotionless children. 10:45 am, The Brain that Wouldn’t Die (1962): Director Joseph Green collected this sci-fi/horror film about a scientist who keeps his wife’s head alive while he searches for a new body for her. 12:15 pm, Carnival of Souls (1962): This cult classic follows a woman haunted by the dead and the undead after she survives a car accident. 1:45 pm, Dementia 13 (1963): Members of an Irish family are killed off by one of their own in this classic suspense thriller written and directed by a 24-year-old Francis Ford Coppola. 3:15 pm, The Raven (1963): Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, and Boris Karloff star in Roger Corman’s very loose adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic poem. 4:45 pm, Spider Baby (1964): Lon Chaney, Jr. stars in this film by Jack Hill about greedy relatives attempting to repossess the home of an inbred southern family. 6:15 pm, The Nanny (1965): Bette Davis stars in this film about a disturbed young man determined to prove that his nanny is trying to kill him. 8:00 pm, Dead of Night (1945): Guests gather at a country estate and regale each other with tales of the supernatural. Includes a brilliant performance by Michael Redgrave. 10:00 pm, Twice-Told Tales (1963): Vincent Price and Sebastian Cabot star in this anthology based on chilling tales by Nathaniel Hawthorne. October 17th: 12:15 am, Black Sabbath (1963): Mario Bava directed this trio of terrifying tales presented by Boris Karloff. 5:45 pm, Rollerball (1975): James Caan and John Houseman star in this film about a bloody sport in a dystopian future. October 18th: 1:45 am, The Fearless Vampire Killers (1966): Hilarious horror comedy about a bumbling professor attempting to track down and kill vampires in Eastern Europe. 3:45 am, House of Dark Shadows (1970): Jonathan Frid returns to the role of Barnabas Collins who seeks to end his vampiric curse in order to marry the woman who is the reincarnation of his lost love. October 19th: 6:00 am, I Married a Witch (1942): A 300 year old witch killed in Salem returns to haunt the descendant of the man who burned her at the stake. There’s only one problem. She falls in love with him. 8:00 pm, The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959): Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic tale comes to life as Sherlock Holmes investigates a British estate haunted by a deadly hound. Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee star in this Hammer Films production. 9:30 pm, Horror of Dracula (1958): Chrisopher Lee stars as the legendary Count Dracula opposite Peter Cushing in this Hammer Films production based on the Stoker classic. 11:15 pm, The Mummy (1959): A resurrected mummy stalks the Egyptologists who defiled his tomb. October 20th: 1:00 am, The Curse of Frankenstein (1957): More Hammer Films goodness, this time with their take on the Mary Shelley classic. 2:45 am, Frankenstein Created Woman (1967): Things get strange when Frankenstein puts the brain of a deadly killer into the body of a beautiful woman. 4:30 am, Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed(1970): The Baron is back, and this time he’s blackmailing a pair of siblings into helping him with his experiments. October 22nd: 11:30 pm, The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933): Lionel Atwill and Fay Wray star in this film about a disfigured sculptor who turns murder victims into wax statues. October 23rd: 1:00 am, Night of the Living Dead (1968): George A. Romero’s classic zombie film that started a whole movement. 8:00 pm, Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954): This classic creature feature has some of the most glorious underwater footage ever shown onscreen in this tale of an expedition to the Amazon that runs afoul of the Gill Man. 9:30 pm, The Blob (1958): Steve McQueen stars as a rebellious teen trying to save his small town from a gelatinous alien monster that’s growing at an alarming rate. 10:15 pm, The Tingler (1959): This classic team-up between William Castle and Vincent Price produced a creature that could only be subdued by screaming. Then Castle had motors placed in theater seats to encourage the audience to get involved! October 24th: 12:45 am, The Thing from Another World (1951): Deep in the arctic, a group of scientists fight off a terrifying alien life form after it’s removed from the permafrost. 2:15 pm, Brainstorm (1983): A scientist battles the military for control of a machine that records sensory experiences-including death. The film stars Louise Fletcher, Christopher Walken, and Natalie Wood. October 25th: 1:45 am, The Werewolf (1956): Scientists seeking a treatment for radiation poisoning unintentionally turn a man into a bloodthirsty werewolf. 3:15 am, The Howling (1981): Dee Wallace stars in this werewolf classic from the 80s as a reporter who finds herself changed after she survives an attack by a killer. 5:00 am, The Mummy (1932): Boris Karloff stars in the original Universal classic about an ancient mummy returned from the dead to seek the reincarnation of his lost love. 5:30 pm, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962): Bette Davis and Joan Crawford star in this film about two sisters locked away in their home and the terrifying hatred between them. October 26th: 12:00 am, Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922): This silent “documentary” about the history of witchcraft from the middle ages through the 20th century is as visually stunning as it is compelling. 2:00 am, Diabolique (1955): The wife and mistress of a tyrannical school headmaster team up to plot his death. 4:15 am, Eyes Without a Face (1959): A desperate, demented surgeon steals the faces of beautiful young women in an attempt to heal his daughter’s scarred face. 6:00 am, The Beast with Five Fingers (1946): After he is murdered, a pianist’s hands return to seek vengeance. 11:15 am, Where Danger Lives (1950): A psychopath draws her doctor into her deadly schemes. 1:00 pm, Fingers at the Window (1942): A magician uses hypnosis to create an army of murderers. 8:00 pm, Nothing but the Night (1972): A police inspector teams with a doctor to investigate the murders of the trustees of a vast fortune. 9:45 pm, Madhouse (1974): Peter Cushing and Vincent Price star in this film about a horror’s stars attempted “comeback” marred by a string of murders. 11:30 pm, From Beyond the Grave (1973): A horror anthology set around items in a mysterious antique shop. October 27th: 1:30 am, Scream and Scream Again (1970): The police are on the trail of a killer who drains his victims of their blood in this film starring Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, and Christopher Lee. 3:15 am, The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973): More vampire goodness from Hammer Films with Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. 4:45 am, Dracula AD 1972 (1972): Cult members accidentally resurrect Count Dracula. October 29th: 6:00 am, Haunted Gold (1932): John Wayne stars in this western about a cowboy and his girl who find themselves at odds with bandits and a ghost in a fight over an abandoned mine. 7:00 am, The Devil-Doll (1936): An escapee from Devil’s Island shrinks down murderous slaves and sells them as dolls to his victims. 11:00 am, Tormented (1960): A composer is haunted by his former lover, whom he let die. 2:15 pm, Night of Dark Shadows (1971): A man and his wife move into a home and find themselves plagued by spirits of his ancestors that used to be witches. 4:00 pm, Indestructible Man (1956): Scientific experiments accidentally revive an executed criminal and make him impervious to harm, prompting him to seek revenge on his former partners. The film stars Lon Chaney, Jr. and Casey Adams. 5:15 pm, From Hell It Came (1957): When a South Seas prince is framed for murder and executed, he returns from the dead as a vengeful tree. 6:30 pm, Death Curse of Tartu (1966): After a group of archeology students disturb the grave of a witch-doctor, they are haunted by an apparition that takes form as an alligator, snake, shark, or zombie. October 30th: 6:30 am, Doctor X (1932): A reporter investigates a series of cannibalistic murders at a medical college. Starring Fay Wray and Lionel Atwill. 8:00 am, The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932): A Chinese warlord threatens explorers in search of a key to global power. 9:30 am, The Most Dangerous Game (1932): A big game hunter decides that humans are the ultimate prey. 10:45 am, Island of Lost Souls (1932): Charles Laughton stars in this adaptation of H.G. Wells’s novel, The Island of Doctor Moreau about a scientist who performs bizarre experiments creating animal/human hybrids. 12:00 pm, White Zombie (1932): Bela Lugosi stars as a “zombie master” who torments a young couple on their honeymoon in Haiti. 1:30 pm, The Vampire Bat (1933): Villagers suspect a “simple man” of being a vampire. 2:45 pm, The Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933): A disfigured sculptor turns murder victims into wax figures. 4:15 pm, Mad Love (1935): Peter Lorre stars in this film about a mad doctor who attaches the hands of a dead killer to a concert pianist’s wrists. 5:30 pm, The Walking Dead (1936): A framed man comes back from the dead to seek revenge. 6:45 pm, The Return of Doctor X (1939): Humphrey Bogart stars in this film about a murderous man who returns from the grave with a thirst for blood. 8:00 pm, The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake (1959): A family tries to fight off a voodoo curse that will kill each one. 9:15 pm, Eye of the Devil (1966): A French nobleman abandons his wife and children because of an ancient family curse. David Niven and Deborah Kerr star along with Sharon Tate and Donald Pleasence. 11:00 pm, The Devil Rides Out (1968): Satanists lure an innocent brother and sister into their coven. October 31st: Happy Halloween!! 12:45 am, The Wicker Man (1974): The folk horror film that most easily comes to mind when the subgenre is brought up in conversation. A conservative police officer visits an island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. 6:00 am, Freaks (1932): Tod Browning’s classic about a circus sideshow will make your skin crawl. 7:15 am, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932): Frederic March stars in the classic adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel about a scientist who unleashes his dark half upon an unsuspecting world. 9:00 am, House of Wax (1953): Vincent Price stars as a scarred sculptor who populates his museum with corpses. 10:45 am, Children of the Damned (1964): A sequel to Village of the Damned about a group of children with psychic powers. 12:30 pm, The Bad Seed (1956): You’ll never look at a sweet-faced child the same way again after you’ve met the villainous Rhoda. 2:45, The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945): Early adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic novella about a handsome young man who retains his youth as a portrait of himself grows old and displays the darkness of his soul. 4:45 pm, The Wolf Man (1941): Claude Rains, Lon Chaney, Jr., and Bela Lugosi star in this film about a man cursed to become a violent werewolf when the full moon rises. 6:00 pm, The Haunting (1963): Shirley Jackson’s classic novel comes to life in this film about a group of people who gather in a notoriously haunted house starring Julie Harris and Claire Bloom. 8:00 pm, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964): Stanley Kubrick’s dark comedic classic about a U.S. general who launches an airstrike on Russia. 10:00 pm, Them! (1954): Federal agents attempt to fight back a colony of giant ants. November 1st: 12:00 am, The Seventh Victim (1943): A woman runs afoul of a satanic cult as she attempts to find her missing sister. 1:30 am, I Walked with a Zombie (1943): A nurse uses voodoo in an attempt to save her patients. 3:00 am, The Body Snatcher (1945): A doctor turns to buying corpses from grave robbers to keep up his medical experiments.