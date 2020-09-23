Image & Signature Limits

As the OHMC nears I am again reminded that the limits on both images in post and characters in signatures are too low.



Can we raise those? Even going from 60 to 75 would help with images.



With signature I recently tried reworking mine actually dropping down to just Horror challenges and spending tabs and even that came up too long for the system, and their is where my signature has been stuck for the last 2 years or so.