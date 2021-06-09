DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

Pages unresponsive - delays loading threads with a lot of video links

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Pages unresponsive - delays loading threads with a lot of video links

   
Old 09-06-21, 09:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,635
Received 216 Likes on 178 Posts
Pages unresponsive - delays loading threads with a lot of video links
*Edited to add... I just noticed the same issue on YouTube, so this doesn't appear to be a DVDT problem.

Anyone else seeing something like this, in Chrome?



I've been noticing it for at least a few days.

It seems to happen more frequently on pages with a lot of video content. Sometimes i get the popup, above. Other times it just seems like the video content doesn't load (it could be that I refresh before enough time has elapsed to trigger the popup.)

Last edited by andicus; 09-06-21 at 10:03 PM.
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.