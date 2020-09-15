DVD Talk Forum

Can we get rid of the "View Post" button?

Forum Feedback and Support

Can we get rid of the "View Post" button?

   
Old 09-15-20, 02:07 PM
Can we get rid of the "View Post" button?


Or at least make it an option?

100% of the times I have clicked "View Post" I have regretted it, but I must be a masochist because I still push it sometimes. Please, for the love of all that is holy, get rid of it!
