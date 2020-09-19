Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
I am asking this question as I always use a smaller font size on list posts in the Horror and Holiday Challenges and was wondering if I can still do that.
Re: Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
You still can, but you have to set that with the 'Source' option in the editor now. IBJoel posted some tips on how to do this here.
Re: Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
After a few missteps I got my font size formatted for my horror challenge list post. Thank You.
