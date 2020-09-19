DVD Talk Forum

Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?

Forum Feedback and Support

Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?

   
Old 09-19-20, 10:37 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
I am asking this question as I always use a smaller font size on list posts in the Horror and Holiday Challenges and was wondering if I can still do that.
Old 09-19-20, 10:44 AM
Re: Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
You still can, but you have to set that with the 'Source' option in the editor now. IBJoel posted some tips on how to do this here.
Old 09-19-20, 10:58 AM
Re: Can we no longer edit font sizes in posts?
After a few missteps I got my font size formatted for my horror challenge list post. Thank You.
