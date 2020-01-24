DVD Talk Forum

Can't get to last page of thread

01-24-20, 03:03 PM
Can't get to last page of thread
This only happens on mobile. There are occasionally threads when you hit "go to last post" button, it takes you to the 2nd to last page of the thread. I can't get to the last page. Only way to bypass it is if you switch to full view mode for the forum, rather than the mobile mode it is on. This happening to anyone else?

Using mobile chrome browser on an Android phone. Sort of annoying.
01-24-20, 03:07 PM
Re: Can't get to last page of thread
Can you link me to one of the threads? I'll take a look. Although I'll also not that this is often the case for longer threads where there's been a lot of deleted posts. The database needs a cycle or something (I'm not a tech person) to "flush them out".
