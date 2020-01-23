Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20
Synopsis:
At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.
Last edited by Mike86; 01-23-20 at 03:00 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20
Pretty solid premiere episode. It has a sense of familiarity, but is also not just a continuation of TNG. Stewart is fantastic as expected and so far the rest of the characters introduced seem likable enough. The show is also beautifully shot. CBS does seem to give these Trek shows pretty good budgets to work with.
Overall I cant wait for next week and the rest of the season.
Spoiler:
Interesting that there are (or were) in fact two girls and that they are in essence Datas daughters.
So far its seeming like Data is most likely going to be dream sequences only, which does make sense.
So far its seeming like Data is most likely going to be dream sequences only, which does make sense.
Overall I cant wait for next week and the rest of the season.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off