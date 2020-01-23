Re: Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20

Spoiler: Interesting that there are (or were) in fact two girls and that they are in essence Datas daughters.



So far its seeming like Data is most likely going to be dream sequences only, which does make sense.

Pretty solid premiere episode. It has a sense of familiarity, but is also not just a continuation of TNG. Stewart is fantastic as expected and so far the rest of the characters introduced seem likable enough. The show is also beautifully shot. CBS does seem to give these Trek shows pretty good budgets to work with.Overall I cant wait for next week and the rest of the season.