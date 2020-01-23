DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20

   
Old 01-23-20, 02:51 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,146
Received 24 Likes on 24 Posts
Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20
Synopsis:
At the end of the 24th Century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is living a quiet life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard. When he is sought out by a mysterious young woman, Dahj (Isa Briones), in need of his help, he soon realizes she may have personal connections to his own past.
Last edited by Mike86; 01-23-20 at 03:00 AM.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-23-20, 04:05 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,146
Received 24 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Remembrance (S1E1) - 1/23/20
Pretty solid premiere episode. It has a sense of familiarity, but is also not just a continuation of TNG. Stewart is fantastic as expected and so far the rest of the characters introduced seem likable enough. The show is also beautifully shot. CBS does seem to give these Trek shows pretty good budgets to work with.

Spoiler:
Interesting that there are (or were) in fact two girls and that they are in essence Datas daughters.

So far its seeming like Data is most likely going to be dream sequences only, which does make sense.


Overall I cant wait for next week and the rest of the season.

Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.