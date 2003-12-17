Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
Because i would love to see what inane thing i had to say some 17 years ago...
That's what I get too. He registered on 12/17/03 and posted 5 times in about 20 minutes.
(As for how to do it: go to Advanced Search, enter your username, sort results by "Last Posting Date in Ascending Order", and show results as "Posts".)
huh. thanks DJ. guess it wasn't as inane as first thought. but was inane not to put a proper title. i think it would be interesting to post what your first thoughts on these forums would be...
