DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Feedback > Forum Feedback and Support
Reload this Page >

Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Forum Feedback and Support Post forum feedback and related problems, here.

Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?

   
Old 03-02-20, 03:19 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,795
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
Because i would love to see what inane thing i had to say some 17 years ago...
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 03:24 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,999
Received 118 Likes on 90 Posts
Re: Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
Is this it? https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...e-explain.html


https://forum.dvdtalk.com/search.php?searchid=6662093
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 03:29 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 21,976
Received 16 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
That's what I get too. He registered on 12/17/03 and posted 5 times in about 20 minutes.

(As for how to do it: go to Advanced Search, enter your username, sort results by "Last Posting Date in Ascending Order", and show results as "Posts".)
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (03-02-20)
Old 03-02-20, 04:30 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,408
Received 41 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
Actually kind of interesting to go back and look what my first few posts were.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-20, 04:32 PM
  #5  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,795
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Is there any way to search for the very first post you made in these forums?
huh. thanks DJ. guess it wasn't as inane as first thought. but was inane not to put a proper title. i think it would be interesting to post what your first thoughts on these forums would be...
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Forum Feedback and Support

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.